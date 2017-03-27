Final Moments: Crash witness says victims didn't die alone - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Final Moments: Crash witness says victims didn't die alone

Holly Stokley said amid the chaos, she's happy she and her husband were able to provide some comfort to the injured passengers. (Photo source: WLOX) Holly Stokley said amid the chaos, she's happy she and her husband were able to provide some comfort to the injured passengers. (Photo source: WLOX)
GEORGE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Holly Stokley and her husband were driving on Highway 198 in George County when they saw Saturday's devastating, fatal crash unfold, and they both jumped out to help.

"It was the most horrific thing I've seen in my entire life," Stokley said. "I can't imagine what the families are going through."

She said she comforted 7-year-old Sierra Jean Dixon in her final moments as she lay on a nearby picnic table.

"I was hugging her tight, just standing there asking questions, trying to piece things together," Stokley remembered. 

Stokley said amid the chaos, she's happy she and her husband were able to provide some comfort to the injured passengers.

"There was a boy on the ground. He asked for a cell phone, so I gave him the phone, and he dialed numbers, tried to contact people," Stokley said.

Chase Elkins with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said three crash victims died from their injuries: 16-year-old Spencer Havard at the scene, and later at the hospital, 7-year-old Sierra Jean Dixon and 9-year-old Terra Dixon. The George County School District will hold a memorial service for the three children Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Central Elementary School.

Two other people in the car were treated and released for their injuries. A 39-year-old woman remains at USA Medical Center with critical injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver, 23-year-old Jesse Dickerson is being held at the George County jail on a $1 million bond. He faces four felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing injury or death.

