Views on body art continue to evolve

Many people would agree that it's hard to be in public and not see a tattoo.

In fact, a 2012 study says that as many as 1 in 5 adults have at least one.

"More and more people, are definitely getting tattooed," said Louisiana tattoo artist Katie Palmer.

Additionally, people in professions where body art may be frowned upon are getting tattooed as well.

"A lot of business owners, doctors, and people high up, are getting full tattoos and you'd never know it. They're still hiding them sometimes, but others aren't and they show it off," Palmer said.

Palmer and hundreds of other tattoo fanatics filled the Golden Nugget's grand ballroom for the 3rd annual Due South Tattoo Expo this past weekend.

A 2015 study found that although employers are becoming more accepting of tattoos, many consumers are still weary of visible body art. Tattoo artist Kayleigh Vinson says there are still daily situations where she feels unfairly criticized.

"Definitely [feel] judged," said Vinson as she described how people at church react to her body art.

But, even the strictest of establishments are making changes to their policies. In February, the Air Force changed its tattoo policy to allow ink up to an individual's wrists.

Regardless of society's view, it's obvious that individuals with tattoos don't care what others think about them.

"I get them because they're fun. I like the way they look, I think they make my body prettier," said Vinson.

When it comes down to it, tattooing is like any other art form - not understood by all, but loved by many.

