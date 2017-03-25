Youth baseball officially returns to Moss Point

A total of 314 boys and girls signed up for the league. (Photo source: WLOX)

Youth baseball officially made it's come back to the River City the last weekend of March.

The opening ceremony for Moss Point's Cal Ripken baseball league kicked off Saturday morning.

City leaders worked tirelessly over the past few weeks to get the Frederick Street fields up to par, and securing funding to make it affordable for local kids to play.

And, it all paid off. A total of 314 boys and girls ages 4 -1 2 signed up to play, creating 23 teams.

"This means so much for the community. This community has had a lot of ups and downs, but that's ok," said Carmen Huckleby. "We're back, and we're bringing our kids back, and were eager and excited to go."

Shamecka Duckworth added, "It will keep a lot of kids out of trouble. That's why I keep mine active; to inspire them [to be] be anything they want to be when they grow up."

Moss Point native and Astros pitcher Tony Sipp was a donor for the league, his signature on all of the jerseys. Sipp's dad threw the first pitch at the game.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.