Moss Point man cuts hair for job, good cause

Skyler Pitts hasn't had a haircut in two years.

"A lot of people around here know that I've always had long hair, and I've always kept it this way. A lot of people tell me that I have such beautiful hair and that they're jealous of it," Pitts explained.

However, the 21 year old is having to make some drastic changes to his personal image. After passing the necessary tests, Pitts is a step closer to fulfilling his dream of becoming Moss Point Fire Fighter.

But first, something has got to go.

"All the proctors at the test were telling me, 'You know you're gonna have to cut your hair, boy.' They all joked about it," said Pitts.

Pitts got the idea to donate his hair to Locks of Love from his mother, C.C. Both her father and grandfather were Moss Point firefighters.

"I was just tickled when he decided to do it. It's very emotional, I'm just so proud of him," said C.C. Charlton.

As than 10 inches of hair hit the floor for a job he doesn't quite have yet, Skyler says even if he doesn't become a fire fighter, it will still be worth it.

"I wouldn't be too upset because I'm getting to help somebody out either way. Like I said, making somebody happy is more or less the important part of it," said Pitts. "I can always grow my hair back, it's no problem."

