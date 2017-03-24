Police searching for missing Gulfport man

Gulfport police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man reported missing after he didn’t show up for work Friday.

Sgt. Joshua Bromen said Ralph David Melson, Jr., 25, was last seen leaving work Tuesday.

Melson's family from Louisiana drove over to check on him after they couldn’t reach him on the phone. On Friday, they discovered he wasn’t home and he didn’t report for work.

Police say Melson has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’4 and weighs around 125 pounds.

Anyone with information on Melson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.

