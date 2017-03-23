MGCCC cuts the ribbon on renovated baseball stadium

Following Wednesday's ribbon cutting ceremony, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College's newly-renovated baseball stadium is open for business.

"Today is a really exciting day," college president Dr. Mary S. Graham said. "Our board five years ago made the commitment to really raise the bar for our athletic facilities at Gulf Coast Community College, and so this is an additional step in doing that."

The $3 million renovations to Kenneth "Curly" Farris Baseball Stadium feature 476 seats, including 66 chair-back seats, a new press box, improved dugouts and more, helping bring a real 'wow' factor to the Perkinston Campus.

"We partner with Mississippi State, with Ole Miss, with the University of Southern Miss, we're great partners with the universities," Dr. Graham said. "So it's exciting to have those recruiters come on campus and say 'wow, this looks like a university."

The baseball stadium is just one aspect of a campus-wide initiative to improve both athletic and academic buildings across campus, and Dr. Graham said these improvements are making an impact.

"Facilities do matter," Dr. Graham said. "As we've improved our facilities one step at a time, our teams have moved into national rankings. And our coaches - we're recruiting better players, the talent is phenomenal. Again, students are calling us to come to Gulf Coast, so the recruiting process has been very enjoyable now, because they want to play in these world class facilities."