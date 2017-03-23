Father, son indicted in deadly gun shop shootout

Sunday morning was a time for mourning for Jeff Stockstill after his long time friends were killed.

Investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff's Department say it's going to take time to figure out how a disagreement over a $25 service charge escalated to deadly gunfire. Two people died in Saturday's shoot-out, and two others are still in the hospital. It's violence that has the community talking.

According to Pearl River County Sheriff David Allison, 44-year old Jason McClemore, who owned McClemore Gun Shop, and his 17-year old son Jacob, were killed after a disagreement with two customers. (Photo source: WLOX News Now)

Pearl River Co. residents still in shock over deadly gun shop shootout

A father and son accused in a deadly shootout that rocked the small community of Henleyfield last year turned themselves in to authorities Tuesday.

Michael McCool, 30, is charged with two counts of murder, and his father, Audy, is charged with two counts of accessory after the fact to murder in the deadly shootout that left a gun shop owner and his young son dead Jan. 23, 2016.

Investigators said Jason McLemore, 44, and his son, 17-year-old Jacob, were killed in an exchange of gunfire inside McLemore Gun Shop on Hwy. 43.

Pearl River County Sheriff David Allison said the violence erupted over a $25 service charge.

Allison said the McCools went to the gun shop that Saturday afternoon to pick up a firearm. One of the men reportedly became agitated when they were asked to pay the service charge even though the gun was not fixed.

Jason’s wife was behind the counter when the McCools came in. When they became upset, she called her husband and son to deescalate the situation.

Allison the father and son pairs began to argue. The argument turned violent and eventually ended in gunfire.

Investigators believe Michael shot Jason and Jacob with a .40 caliber handgun. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Michael and Audy were also injured in the incident.

Chief Deputy Shane Tucker said the case was presented to a grand jury in December, and the indictments were returned to the sheriff’s department just last week.

Tucker said the department made arrangements with the McCools’ attorney to turn themselves in.

Audy was released on a $40,000 bond Thursday, Tucker said. Michael remains behind bars on a $2 million bond.

