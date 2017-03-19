Pascagoula Family Campout draws crowd

A large outdoor slumber party wrapped up in Pascagoula Sunday morning.

Families filled Beach Park for the weekend for the city's annual Family Campout, hosted by the Pascagoula Parks and Recreation Department.

"Me and my granddaughters heard about it on tv about two weeks ago and went crazy over it," Linda Hurst said.

With tents and sleeping bags on deck, they spent the night in Beach Park.

"We love camping and we thought this would be fantastic," Hurst said. "But, it was much better here than we thought."

Activities included kayaking, bon fires, and making s'mores. There was plenty entertainment for all ages.

"It is amazing. Everybody is good, you're safe here. The people that put this on are wonderful people," Hurst said.

At just $5 a person, the memories of an experience well worth it will last forever.

"We've been doing it for a couple of years, just an experience with the kids," said Cheryl Davis, whose family was one of the last groups to leave the park after the large-scale outdoor sleepover.

