Teens say 'yes to the dress' at Prom Closet - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Teens say 'yes to the dress' at Prom Closet

(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

Teenage girls from all over the Gulf Coast got the chance to say "yes to the dress" Saturday during the Ocean Springs Elks Lodge's first-ever prom closet.

The event was hosted by the lodge's Ladies Auxiliary. 

Young ladies were able to come to the Elks' clubhouse and try on an array of dresses in all different sizes and styles until they found the perfect one. The Ladies Auxiliary also provided shoes and accessories for the dresses. 

"They're so cute, and they're so happy," said Stacy Robertson with the Ladies Auxiliary. "They're so grateful. They've all been like 'Thank you so much', so that's what counts."

More than 30 young ladies were able to find the perfect outfit to wear for the upcoming prom season.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

