Fellowship, fun at the annual Blessing of the Bikes

A large crowd of bikers gathered Saturday for the annual Blessing of the Bikes in Gautier. (Photo source: WLOX)

Bikers from all over South Mississippi packed the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Gautier Saturday for the 17th annual Blessing of the Bikes.

The event is hosted each year by the Gautier chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association, who go by the name 'God's Gulf Riders'.

Biker clubs from all over the coast came for the fellowship and to gather with others who share the same passion for motorcycles.

"We come out here because we want to ride safe, you know," said Robert Henderson with the Sixth Gear Motorcycle Club. "We're all brothers on this road. It's dangerous out here. So we kind of look out for each other and that's why we come here -- to bless our bikes, to be focused on what we're doing every day."

Each bike is blessed individually during the ceremony, with the minister going to each bike, one by one, and offering up prayers for the rider's safety. The free event also included door prizes, bike games, event pins, and activities for children.

Another CMA event -- the Fellowship of Motorcyclists -- will be held on March 25 at the Long Beach Pavilion. For more information on that event, please visit the organization's website.

