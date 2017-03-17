Alcorn State wins SWAC opener over Jackson State at MGM Park - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Alcorn State wins SWAC opener over Jackson State at MGM Park

Trailing 3-2 in the sixth, Alcorn State comes back to beat Jackson State 5-4 in the HBCU Urban American Classic at MGM Park. This also marked the start of SWAC play for both clubs, who continue the weekend series Saturday in Jackson.

