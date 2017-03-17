VA hosts annual National Veterans Golden Age Games

Veterans ages 55 and older will compete in the five-day event. (Photo source: WLOX)

With spring just around the corner and good weather ahead, veterans ready to hit the field are in luck.

The Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System is hosting the annual National Veterans Golden Age Games in Biloxi. Recognized as the only national multi-event sports and recreational seniors competition program, the May 7 - 11 sporting event encourages senior athletes to embrace a healthy lifestyle.

Veterans ages 55 and older will participate in sports such as field javelin, table tennis, badminton, and swimming.

Additionally, a Health and Wellness Expo will be held on May 7 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Mississippi Coast Convention Center.

Although registration for the games has closed, the Gulf Coast VA is still in need of game day volunteers. To sign up, volunteers are asked to visit the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website by clicking here.

