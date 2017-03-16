Ocean Springs senior / LSU signee preps for 2017 Mississippi Gymnastics State Meet

It may seem like your average practice at Lanier's Gymnastics in Biloxi, but with a historic weekend just around the corner, that's hardly the case.

"This is the big moment for (the gymnasts) because it is their state championship," Lanier's owner and operator Cindy Wallace said.

For the first time ever, Biloxi will host the Mississippi Gymnastics State Meet this weekend, bringing over 680 gymnasts representing over 20 clubs to the Coast for the three day event, taking place March 17-19.

"It's hosted by Mississippi Gymnastics," said Wallace. "We're all pitching in to do the awards arena, we have to have all the equipment set up - it's a lot to do. It's a big event."

Sarah Edwards, a Level 10 competitor, knows a thing or two about state meets.

"It's gonna be very exciting," Edwards said. "It's the first time that the state championship has been held in Biloxi and we're not gonna have to travel too far. It's my last, senior state championship - it's gonna be fun."

Before the highly-decorated Ocean Springs senior wraps up her high school career, she gets to compete for state championships right here in her own back yard.

"It's gonna be bittersweet," Edwards said. "I was crying on the beam last night about (the fact that) it's gonna be my last beam routine at state meet, so (there are) definitely some emotions."

It may be a lot for the LSU signee to take in, but as she plans to use this weekend's competition to qualify for Regionals and in turn Nationals, she's not letting emotions stand in her way.

"I just need to stay focused, know what I've been doing in the gym and perform on the floor," Edwards said.

