Police: Suspect snags sausages

The Moss Point Police Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of stealing sausage.

Shortly after 10:45 p.m. on Feb. 10, a man was captured on surveillance video breaking into a cooler behind Tay's Barbeque, located at 6522 MS-63.

The suspect, who appeared to be wearing tennis shoes, shorts, and long sleeves, was seen taking multiple boxes from the cooler. According to owners, the man made off with two cases of sausage.

Anyone who can identify the man in the video is asked to contact the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711, or Crime Stoppers at 800-787-5898.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.