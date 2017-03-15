Bus driver in fatal crash identified

More than one week following a deadly train-involved bus crash, officials have identified the bus driver and say there is nothing to suggest "criminal activity".

According to the Biloxi Police Department, 60-year-old Louis Ambrose, Jr., who is employed with Dallas-basedEcho Tours, was driving a charter bus to Boomtown Casino on March 7. He was one of three drivers transporting people from Bay St. Louis to Biloxi.

All three drivers were directed to take Caillavet St., but Ambrose - who officials do not believe is familiar with the area - took Main St. instead. In a tragic turn of events, four people were killed after the bus became stuck on the tracks and was hit by a train.

"The investigation into the matter is still ongoing and will be for some time. During this time the City of Biloxi and the Biloxi Police Department will be in constant contact with the NTSB team in order to complete the crash investigation," Director John B. Miller stated in a press release Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information pertaining to the investigation that has not been contacted by officials is asked to call BPD at 228-392-0641.

