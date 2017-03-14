Biloxi VFW up for sale

Martel said all 400 members were notified by letter of a special meeting to vote on the sale of the building, and only 26 showed up. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Biloxi VFW near Pass Rd. and Veterans Ave. is up for sale for $1.3 million.

Commander Willie Rhodes, with the VFW, said the 9,900-square-foot building is too big and membership at this location is too low, so they're looking to downsize due to financial difficulties and build a smaller location.

The realtor for the space, Dean Martel, said the building includes an office, bar, meeting hall, and community kitchen with $250,000 worth of equipment. Martel said most of that equipment and the VFW's furnishings will be included in the sale.

"We voted on it, and two members said to do nothing. Well, you can't just sit there and do nothing, because if you don't do anything, the doors get chained, and you have no VFW. So, we're doing the best we can for what we've got," said Rhodes.

Rhodes said his post will still hold Friday fish fries, Saturday Karaoke, and other events for the public. He says several other VFWs in Mississippi have closed for the same reasons.

