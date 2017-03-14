Biloxi VFW up for sale - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi VFW up for sale

Martel said all 400 members were notified by letter of a special meeting to vote on the sale of the building, and only 26 showed up. (Photo source: WLOX) Martel said all 400 members were notified by letter of a special meeting to vote on the sale of the building, and only 26 showed up. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

The Biloxi VFW near Pass Rd. and Veterans Ave. is up for sale for $1.3 million.

Commander Willie Rhodes, with the VFW, said the 9,900-square-foot building is too big and membership at this location is too low, so they're looking to downsize due to financial difficulties and build a smaller location.

The realtor for the space, Dean Martel, said the building includes an office, bar, meeting hall, and community kitchen with $250,000 worth of equipment. Martel said most of that equipment and the VFW's furnishings will be included in the sale.

Martel said all 400 members were notified by letter of a special meeting to vote on the sale of the building, and only 26 showed up.

"We voted on it, and two members said to do nothing. Well, you can't just sit there and do nothing, because if you don't do anything, the doors get chained, and you have no VFW. So, we're doing the best we can for what we've got," said Rhodes.

Rhodes said his post will still hold Friday fish fries, Saturday Karaoke, and other events for the public. He says several other VFWs in Mississippi have closed for the same reasons.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly