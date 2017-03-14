Two large live oaks come down at Edgewater Mall

Another tree in the parking lot near Sears is dead. (Photo source: WLOX)

One tree on the west side of the Edgewater Mall property behind McDonald's has a major split in the main stem that has grown wider. (Photo source: WLOX)

Two large live oak trees are scheduled to be removed from Edgewater Mall Tuesday.

Arborist Eric Nolan with the City of Biloxi said he and others have watched the trees for two years as they've progressively decayed.

He said one tree is dead on the east side of Sears in the parking lot, and the other tree has a major split in the main stem that has grown wider. That tree is on the west side of the mall property behind McDonald's. Nolan said the trees must come down because they're a hazard.

The mall plans to replace the two trees by planting three new live oaks.

