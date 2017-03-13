Jackson County taking bids for old Swingster building property

The C2 zoning means the property could be used for things like office space or a neighborhood shopping center, but not for something like a residential complex. (Photo source: WLOX)

Bidding is open for the old Swingster property in Ocean Springs. Developers can now pitch their ideas for the 2.1 acres of property in downtown, but it comes with a hefty price tag.

"We've determined an amount - $1 million - and we've set a date - March 20th," said Jackson County Board of Supervisors President Troy Ross.

The bidding process is in full swing. The county says the minimum bid is $1 million, and the highest bidder wins it all.

"Allowing the free market to play its role and see what market demands to go here is really the best option," Ross said.

Ocean Springs Mayor Connie Moran hopes whoever wins big brings something in to continue growing the budding downtown eastward.

"We don't want a warehouse to be here, of course, so the board did re-zone this to commercial C2," Moran said.

The C2 zoning means the property could be used for things like office space or a neighborhood shopping center, but not for something like a residential complex.

"We see this as an integral part of growing our downtown and our surrounding residential neighborhood and having something that'll be great to meld in with the restaurants and other businesses we have here," Moran said.

And ideally, whatever comes will also stimulate the economy in the City of Discovery.

"This is a great opportunity to take property that was government owned, put it back in the private sector, and let it start generating revenue and hopefully creating jobs and making this area better," said Ross.

Once the highest bidder is determined, they'll work with the city to get building permits and start construction.

Supervisor President Troy Ross said as of March 13th, the county had not yet received any bids in on the property. But he also said it's pretty typical for all bids to come in on the last day.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.