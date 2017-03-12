3-car accident causes delays in Jackson County - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

3-car accident causes delays in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Traffic on I-10 in Jackson County is being diverted following a three-car accident. 

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the eastbound lanes are shut down just past mile marker 51. 

Traffic is being diverted to the shoulder, please use caution in the area. 

