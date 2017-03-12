Distressed plane lands at Gulfport airport

Authorities in Harrison County responded to a plane in distress at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Sunday morning. The call came in shortly after 9:30 a.m., saying that Delta flight #2312 had a "loss of flight control."

Airport officials confirm a Delta flight inbound from ATL declared an emergency prior to landing at GPT. #BreakingNews @WLOX — Dave Ryan (@DaveRyanWLOX) March 12, 2017

Emergency responders from Harrison County and Gulfport, as well as the Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, responded to assist the airport's emergency crews, arriving at the airport shortly before the plane landed. The plane was able to land safely without anyone being injured. Officials say 98 people were on board the plane.

According to Delta's website, the plane is a Boeing 717-200. It was originally scheduled to proceed to Atlanta from Gulfport but is now delayed a little over three hours.

A representative from Delta Airlines says when a flight has an emergency maintenance issue while in the air, they are able to call for a priority landing to ensure they get on the ground quickly and safely. In this incident, she said the plane calling for a priority landing was more precautionary than anything. The Boeing 717 will receive maintenance and any necessary repairs before leaving Gulfport to go on to Atlanta.

"Pilots are always doing everything they can to make sure every flight is safe," said the Delta representative. "But, in situations like this, it's really a priority landing, not anything massively wrong. It sounds a lot scarier than it is."

No additional emergency precautions were deemed necessary while in the air, added the representative.

We will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.