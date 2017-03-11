Prospective teachers meet with Ocean Springs administrators

As the end of the school year approaches, the Ocean Springs School District is already looking to the future.

The district held a recruitment showcase at the district office on Saturday, and there was no shortage of candidates. Magnolia Park Principal Alison Block says it's a great way to get a feel for teachers applying for positions.

"The conversations have been great, getting to meet people that we don't get to see on a daily basis. Typically everything is electronic and people email you and you don't really get to get that face to face interaction," Block said.

For soon-to-be graduate K-P Maye, the event was a great chance to get a feel for the job market.

"I feel like we're at that point where we need young, powerful leaders in our schools," Maye said, "Just find a way to empower students because I feel like we're also at a point in our culture where our students don't feel empowered in the classroom. They feel empowered outside of the classroom on social media."

Ocean Springs Middle School Principal Adelle Register says the town and district sell themselves to possible employees.

"There's no place to live like Ocean Springs, so the community is definitely one," Register said. "I would say another aspect is the teaching camaraderie and the collegiality that we have within our district is a great plus as well."

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.