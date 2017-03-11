Super Saturday introduces kids to sports - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Super Saturday introduces kids to sports

It was a packed house at the Aaron Jones Interactive Center. (Photo Source: WLOX) It was a packed house at the Aaron Jones Interactive Center. (Photo Source: WLOX)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

It was a packed house at the Aaron Jones Interactive Center at the Wide World of Sports Super Saturday in Pascagoula.

Pascagoula High School senior Shawn McCuller and his teammates were there helping prep the next generation of Panther and Gator athletes.

"They just come up ask me questions about football; do I like it, is the running hard," McCuller said. "That's basically what they ask me and, you know, about game time." 

McCuller was one of a handful of varsity athletes volunteering at the event. 

"We just came out, got a couple athletes and stuff to just come out with the kids and have fun. Basketball team, softball, track, all kinds of sports," McCuller said.

It was fun that involved exposing kids to sports they might not get a chance to play without the aid of the event. 

"I hit the volleyball, I played dribble the basketball, had fun. It was a lot of games," said novice athlete, 5-year-old Ciarah Navarro.

And while the kids definitely burned calories, organizers hope they also learned a thing or two about the many sports the district has to offer.

The next Super Saturday will be held April 8.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly