Annual Walk MS looks to beat fundraising goal

The organization expects to exceed their $30,000 goal.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

People laced up their walking shoes and packed Fort Maurepas park in Ocean Springs Saturday for a good cause.

The annual Walk MS hosted by the Mississippi Gulf Coast chapter is a fundraiser to aid multiple sclerosis research. Diagnosis and treatment are limited, leaving many questions about the debilitating disease.

"I've had the privilege of working along side people who struggle with this disease," said co-chair Kathy Scarbrough. "When you watch the tenacity and the courage they have everyday to get up and come to work despite what their body limitations are, despite what their feeling that day, that motivates you to want to help find a cure."

The organization raised $27,000 in 2016, and expect to break the 2017 goal of $30,000. Donations will be accepted until April 25. To donate visit walkMS.org, call 855-372-1331, or email fundraisingsupport@nmss.org.

