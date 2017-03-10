'Autistic Child at Play' signs caution drivers - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

'Autistic Child at Play' signs caution drivers

Dina says she is honored to have the signs on her street. (Photo source: WLOX) Dina says she is honored to have the signs on her street. (Photo source: WLOX)
POPLARVILLE, MS (WLOX) -

Dina Simoneaux's two children are both autistic.

While Pearl River County currently has signage to warn drivers of vision and hearing impairments, neither of her children fall into those categories. 

"People say, 'Oh, it's just a sign,' but it's so much more than that to me," said Dina. 

According to the Autism Society of America, the two Poplarville signs are the only one of their kind in the county. When the mother of two initially made the request, she didn't know what to expect.

"I actually thought I'd get a no, to be honest," noted Dina. "I've never seen a sign like it before, so to hear back, 'Yes, I'll work on that,' it was encouraging."

After first hearing about the need from Dina's mother, Pearl River County Supervisor Hudson Holliday had the custom signs made in Picayune.

Holliday says, "They're sweet little kids, but if you turn your back, they could be out in the street, could be run over," said Holliday. "It would be a tragedy."

Giving her children the best life possible is something Dina says is a labor of love.

"It's rewarding, as odd as that sounds. As challenging as it is, it's that much rewarding. Autism is such challenge. The kids could be having a bad day, but then they look at you and just say 'momma.'  For a child who struggles to get a word out, they made your day in one word," added Dina. 

