Growing up in Mandeville, Louisiana, just over an hour down the road from Biloxi, Patrick Clay jumped at the chance to return closer to home and work on the Coast.

Patrick joined the WLOX team in March 2017 as a Sports Anchor/Reporter following two previous stops in Louisiana, KALB in Alexandria and KNOE in Monroe. He spent over two years at KNOE, helping earn two consecutive Best Sports Show honors by the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters.

Knowing he wanted to be a sports journalist from a very young age, Patrick fostered his love for the industry at St. Paul's School in Covington, LA before graduating from LSU in May 2014 with a bachelor's degree in Journalism and a concentration in Broadcast. He also sharpened his skills through an internship with WWL-TV in New Orleans.

Patrick is happily married to Marina Gelpi Clay, who also works in the industry as a news producer.

Having visited the Biloxi area several times growing up, Patrick is very excited to become a bigger part of this community. If you see him around town, don't hesitate to say "Hi" and talk a little sports!

Keep up with Patrick on Facebook and follow him on Twitter @PatrickClayTV