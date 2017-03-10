PRC man gets life sentence for 'cold-blooded killing'

A 19-year-old Pearl River County man was sentenced to life in prison Friday after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Louisiana man.

District Attorney Hal Kittrell said Larry Richard Carver admitted to shooting Mark Johnson, Jr., of Slidell, seven times with a .22 caliber rifle.

“In my years of law enforcement, this was the most cold-blooded killing I have ever seen,” said Chief Detective Marc Ogden.

The deadly shooting happened outside Carver’s home on Davis Dawsey Rd. the night of Oct. 29, 2016. That’s where deputies found Johnson’s body riddled with bullet holes.

Sheriff David Allison said an argument led to the shooting. Kittrell said witnesses told investigators Carver shot Johnson five times and then fired two more shots into his head while he was on the ground.

Carver was gone by the time deputies got to the scene, but he was arrested the next day during a traffic stop.

