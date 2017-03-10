Police searching for Kiln copper thief

Authorities in Hancock County are asking for help in identifying a Kiln burglary suspect.

According to the sheriff's department, a man broke into the Hancock County North Barn on Hwy 43 sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. March 10.

After gaining entry, the man was seen on surveillance video stealing copper wire.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Hancock County Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191.

