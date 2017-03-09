Rotary Club feeds thousands of hungry families worldwide

Rotary Club members in Gulfport sponsored a drive to give more than 10,000 meals to hungry families worldwide.

Joey Rodriguez said he made the trip all the way from Carriere to help out with the Rotary Club's effort to give nourishment to the hungry. He's one of about 80 volunteers who donned a hair net to create thousands of meals.



Gulfport city Councilman R. Lee Flowers was among the volunteers.

"We've got more volunteers than expected. We packed the room. We've got high schoolers, Rotarians, people old and young. We even have a baby in a hair net. We're making him look good," Flowers said.



According to Flowers, the volunteers had two hours to reach their goal of stuffing all the bags, which they did ahead of time.

"These bags have vegetables, soy beans, vitamins, and rice for the starches,” said Flowers. “We put the bag together and they can boil it. It becomes a great meal with lots of nutrition packed into it."



Rotary Club of Gulfport - Orange Grove President Leslie Bucklar said she's happy to bring volunteers of all ages together from churches, businesses, and high schools.

"We've got five clubs and four interact clubs, which are designed to get students ready for Rotary. This is real life. It'll teach them what happens in the world, what we do for good," said Bucklar.

She also said the first shipment of meals will go out Monday for Guatemala, and they're partnering with Rise Against Hunger, an international hunger relief organization that distributes food and life-changing aid around the world.

"It will be going to go into the schools. It goes to rural areas, into the school systems, to the kids who are hungry there, and it can go home with them," Bucklar said.

Bucklar said each package will feed a family of four, and she thanks all the volunteers.

