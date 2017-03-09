Ocean Springs man pleads guilty to child porn charges

An Ocean Springs man is facing years behind bars and more than $1 million in fines after pleading guilty to child pornography charges Thursday.

U.S. Attorney Gregory Davis said Philip Joseph Spear, 59, pleaded guilty to transportation, distribution, possession, and production of child pornography in U.S. District Court.

Spear was arrested at his Temple Terrace home Sept. 8, 2016 after a four-month FBI investigation. Court documents said agents seized books, magazines, videotapes, and other materials showing minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

The documents said Spear admitted to having a sexual interest in children, and a video file on his computer showed a teenage girl performing oral sex on him. Spear reportedly told investigators he has been searching for and downloading child porn for about five years.

Spear is set to be sentenced June 7 at 10 a.m.

