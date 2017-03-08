I-10 eastbound reopens after deadly crash

The victim was ejected from the truck. (Photo source: WLOX)

Eastbound I-10 in Jackson County was shut down for hours Wednesday after a fatal wreck involving a mulch-vehicle.

"When I looked back in my rear view mirror, you could see the one 18-wheeler. He saw everybody was stopped and tried to screech on his breaks, and that was it. It was all over," said Jamie Wynn.

Wynn was driving one of seven vehicles involved in the fatal accident.

"It was like a domino effect, the 18-wheelers were pushing us, the cars, and they kept hitting each other," Wynn said.

The 18-wheelers sent a pick-up truck over the embankment, ejecting its passenger. The truck crushed on impact and it's occupants - one person and a dog - both died. Jackson County Deputy Coroner Jason Moody identified the man killed in the crash as Charles Graham Eddins, 42, of Leland, NC.

Several people were also taken to the hospital for injuries.

"It was kinda chaotic traffic backed up. The vehicles were so smashed together that I didn't even realize the 18-wheeler was actually two 18-wheelers," said Moss Point Police Patrol Commander Lt. Henry Bouganim.

Moss Point Police Department was one of multiple agencies working the crash. A handful tow trucks were also brought to the scene. Some vehicle were totaled, while others, like Wynn's truck, had minimal damage.

"Just the rear of my car, but it wasn't as bad as everyone else's," Wynn said.

Crews worked for hours to clear the road, starting with the diesel fuel leaking from the two 18-wheelers.

A formal investigation is underway.

"We are investigating the driver we believe to be at fault," Bouganim said. "Under state law, we have to do blood work on all the drivers involved in a fatal accident."

The focus now is on trying to figure out what went wrong.

