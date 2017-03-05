Pascagoula gears up for annual Beach Park Campout

The camp out is Saturday, March 18, starting at noon. (Photo Source: WLOX News)

Camping out at Beach Park in Pascagoula is an annual tradition.

"It really is a great time. My daughter and I come every single year," said Pascagoula Parks and Recreation Director Darcie Crew.

Crew said she's busy getting things together for the big outdoor sleepover, and she's excited for all this year’s event has to offer.

"We'll have kayaking out on the gulf along the sand, fishing on the pier," Crew said.

Families will set up on the lawn just east of the concession building. The city is hoping that at just $5 to sign up, the green area will be filled with tents.

"They will come here about noon on the 18th right after the heart walk, and they will set up their tents and things will get going," Crew said.

The daytime will be packed with water fun and games in the park, and the night will bring even more fun.

"We'll have a hamburger hotdog dinner that we will provide. Then, we'll go to the beach for a bonfire and s'mores and storytelling. Then, we'll head back to the camp area for an outdoor movie," Crew said,

Crew said this event helps build up the community

"It gives families an opportunity to bond and be together with their neighbors and their friends," Crew said.

It also gives exposure to families who don't normally camp.

"It gives them a very safe environment to do so. They're not going out into the wilderness themselves. There's security here, and they’re in the comforts of beach park," Crew said.

For those of you who want to join in on the fun, registration is now open. The camp out is Saturday, March 18, starting at noon.

