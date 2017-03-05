Man accused of shooting at Jackson Co. deputy appears in court

An alleged kidnapping early Sunday morning led to a police chase across the Alabama state line, ending with a police officer being shot at before authorities were able to arrest the suspect.

That suspect, Terrell Johnson, made his initial court appearance Monday. A judge set his bond at $50,000.

Authorities say a Jackson County Sheriff's deputy was crossing Hwy. 90 at Market Street in Pascagoula when an SUV with an Alabama tag ran a red light, nearly hitting the deputy's patrol car. A chase ensued, with the deputy attempting to stop the vehicle as it headed west on Hwy. 90. The suspect in the vehicle began firing shots at the deputy's car and throwing items out of both sides of the vehicle as the chase approached the city limits of Pascagoula and Gautier. Gautier and Biloxi police eventually joined in the chase, which ended in a casino parking lot.

Police say a Mobile woman was driving the vehicle, with her 16 year old son in the front passenger seat. She told authorities Johnson kidnapped her and her son at gunpoint from their home after having a fight with her other son. Johnson allegedly forced them into the SUV and began driving towards Pascagoula. The woman told deputies Johnson was also shooting two guns at the deputy during the police chase.

Mobile Police went to the woman's house to check on her other son. Sheriff Ezell says they found the front door of the home open and her son missing. There was also evidence of an assault. The son was later found and taken to a Mobile hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.

Two pistols were later found by police near the west river bridge on Hwy. 90. Ezell says the guns are believed to be the ones used to shoot at the deputy during the chase.

Johnson is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and is being held in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center. He is also facing charges in Mobile for aggravated assault, robbery and kidnapping.

