Sci-Fi fans gather for 40th annual Coast Con

Fans dressed up in costume at the sci-fi festival. (Photo source: WLOX)

Hundreds of people turned out for the first day of the event. (Photo source: WLOX)

For the past four decades, Coast Con has been celebrating the cute, the creepy, and the downright imaginative.

The sci-fi festival at the Coast Coliseum Convention Center is a place where fans of all types of science fiction can come together to meet and discuss their favorite games, movies, books and characters.

First time attendee Isabella Lacourrege says it was an overwhelming experience. She decided to dress up as a character from the popular TV show "Steven Universe".

"I thought the character was very interesting and I look how they look, and I also already kind of look like the character," Lacourrege said.

Others had to be a bit more creative, dawning costumes inspired by computer games and books.

Fans can take part in a number of activities from meeting comic and novel authors, playing table top games realistic war scenarios, to fantasy based role playing games. On the 40th edition of Coast Con, Sci-Fi fans agree it's the people that make the event.

"Meeting new people is fun and the shop is very nice," Lacourrege added.

It's that atmosphere that fans hope will keep Coast Con a staple of Science Fiction on the coast for another 40 years.

