LIST: Candidates qualify to run for city offices

Candidates looking to run for city offices are now out of time to apply. The deadline to qualify for municipal elections ended at 5 p.m. March 3.

Below is a list of candidates who have qualified.

BILOXI

Mayor

Andrew "FoFo" Gilich (R); incumbent

Jess Kennedy (R)

Sugar Stallings (D)

Ward 1

William Kai Landry (R)

George W. Lawrence (D); incumbent

Ward 2

Charlie Clay, III (D)

Felix O. Gines (D); incumbent

Tracey D. Smith (D)

Ronald Weeks (R)

Ward 3

Dixie Newman (R); incumbent

Ward 4

Robert L. Deming, III (R); incumbent

Rodney McGilvary (R)

Nick Patano (R)

Ward 5

Paul A. Tisdale (R); incumbent

Ward 6

Kenny J. Glavan, Sr. (R); incumbent

Ward 7

Nathan Barrett (R)

Johnny Fayard (R)

LONG BEACH

Mayor

Gary Ponthieux (R)

Leonard Carrubba (R)

George Bass (R)

Ronnie Hammons Junior (R)

Kevin Ivan Nelson (R)

Lynda Giuffria (R)

Ward 1

Robert E. Kennedy (R)

Ron Robertson (R)

Ward 2

Bernie Parker (R); incumbent

John M. Ruth (R)

Shane Walker (R)

Ward 3

Kelly Griffin (R); incumbent

Stan Snodgrass (R)

Ward 4

David Braud, Sr.(R)

Timothy Gene McCaffrey, Jr. (R)

Ward 5

Mark E. Lishen (R); incumbent

Ward 6

Tricia Bennett (R)

Junior L. Husband (R)

James Rodney Johnson (R)

Alderman At-Large

Donald Frazer

MOSS POINT

Mayor

Billy Broomfield (I); incumbent

Houston Cunningham (D)

Timothy Dubose (I)

Isaiah "Ike" Hayes (D)

Jhai Keeton (D)

Mario King (D)

Billy E. Knight, Sr. (D)

Aneice Liddell (D)

Richard McBride (D)

John Mosley, Jr. (R)

Wanda Wiliams, Esq. (I)

Ward 1

Sherwood Bradford (D)

James C. Smith (D); incumbent

Ward 2

Alexander Brown (D)

Ruby Hill (D)

Chuck Redmond (D); incumbent

Ward 3

Charlotte Bardwell-Brown (D)

Robert H. Byrd, Jr. (D)

Pamela Pickett Dubose (D)

James "DJ" Byrd (D)

Ward 4

Willie Mena Martin (D)

Ennit Morris (D)

Norris L. Wells (D)

Ward 5

David E. Biggs (D)

Floyd A. Downs (D)

Linwood Grierson (R); incumbent

Shirley Mass (D)

Jerry Asiel Thompson (D)

Ward 6

Gary Wayne Lennep (I); incumbent

Robert Walker (D)

At-Large

Shirley Dubose Chambers (D)

David E. Chapman, Sr. (D)

Sharon Smith (D)

Martha Watjus (D)

OCEAN SPRINGS

Mayor

Connie Moran (D); incumbent

Shea Dobson (R)

Alderman At-Large

Bobby Cox (R); incumbent

Ward 1

John Gill (R); incumbent

Roxanne Samies (D)

Robert "Bob" Briggs (R)

Ward 2

Heather Eason (R)

Ricky Authemant (R)

Michael Pleasant (D)

Ward 3

Chic Cody (R); incumbent

Joseph Bellman, Jr. (R)

Ken Foley (R)

Ward 4

Elizabeth Feder-Hosey (D)

Ken Papania (R)

Tommy Reynolds, Jr. (R)

Ward 5

Robert Blackman (R)

Matthew Pavlov (D)

Ward 6

Mike Impey (R); incumbent

PASCAGOULA

Mayor

Dane Maxwell (R)

Lazaro J. Rovira (I)

Jenafur Gurley (D)

Alderman At-Large

Brenda H. Simkins (R); incumbent

Jennifer Colmer (R)

Ward 1

Willie Edward Sims (D)

Willie C. Jones (D)

Harold Payne (I)

Ward 2

George L. Wolverton, Sr. (R)

Freddy L. Jackson (D); incumbent

Ward 3

David Tadlock (R); incumbent

Stephen Burrow (R)

Marcel A. Kinnard (I)

Ward 4

Burton L. "Burt" Hill (R); incumbent

Forrest "Fainn" Ball, Jr. (R)

Matt Parker (R)

Ward 5

Scott Tipton (R); incumbent

M. Gentry Williams (R)

PASS CHRISTIAN

Mayor

Leo "Chipper" McDermott (R); incumbent

Theodore Lawyer

Ward 1

Buddy Clarke (R); incumbent

Ward 2

Regina Charlot (D)

W. Earl Washington, Sr. (D); incumbent

Ward 3

Anthony Hall (D); incumbent

Ward 4

Victor Pickich (R); incumbent

At-Large

Kenny Torgeson (R); incumbent

BAY ST. LOUIS

Mayor

Les Fillingame (D); incumbent

Mike Favre (D)

Rachael Ramsey (D)

Ward 1

Doug Seal (I); incumbent

George Williams (R)

Ward 2

Wendy McDonald (D); incumbent

Eugene J. Hoffman, IV (R)

Carol A. Strohmetz (D)

Ward 3

Jeffrey Reed (D); incumbent

Kevin Paul Avery (D)

Ward 4

Larry J. Smith, Jr. (R)

Kyle Lewis (R)

Tad Black (R)

Gisele M. Bradley (D)

Ward 5

Buddy Zimmerman (R)

Joey Boudin (D); incumbent

Ward 6

Lonnie Falgout (I); incumbent

Josh DeSalvo (R)

Alderman-At-Large

Susan M. Veglia (I)

T.J. Collier (D)

Greg Farve (D)

Dwayne Bremer (D)

Gary Knoblock (R)

GULFPORT

Mayor

Billy Hewes (R); incumbent

Ward 1

Kenneth "Truck" Casey (D); incumbent

Johnny Sanders (D)

Maurice Bryant (D)

Ward 2

Ricky Dombrowski (R); incumbent

Ron Roland (R)

Rebecca M. Barrow (R)

Robert Williams (D)

Francis Alainia Robinson (D)

Ward 3

Ella Holmes-Hines (D); incumbent

Kelvin McInnis (D)

Monica Croutch Walker (D)

Ward 4

Rusty Walker (R); incumbent

Ward 5

Myles Sharp (R); incumbent

Ward 6

R. Lee Flowers (R); incumbent

Ron Harmon (R)

Ward 7

Cara Lero Pucheu (R); incumbent

D'IBERVILLE

Mayor

Rusty Quave; incumbent (R)

Ward 1

Randal Pelous (R); incumbent

Ward 2

Henry Toncrey, Jr. (R); incumbent

Bill Hancock (R)

Ward 3

Craig Diaz (R); incumbent

Teddy Harder (R)

Ward 4

Stephen Furney (R)

Robby Ellis (R); incumbent

Todd Echelberry (R)

At-Large

Joey Bosarge (R); incumbent

WIGGINS

Mayor

Joel T. Miles (R); incumbent

Ward 1

Darrell Berry (D); incumbent

Larry Galloway (D)

Ward 2

Ron Dyal (R); incumbent

Ward 3

George Smith (R); incumbent

Ward 4

Thomas Hall; incumbent

Alderman-At-Large

Mary Frances Carson (R); incumbent

Robbie Murphy Walker (R)

GAUTIER

Mayor

Gordon Gollott (R); incumbent

Phil Torjusen (R)

Ward 1

Johnny Jones (R); incumbent

Cameron B. George (R)

Paul Ceasar (D)

Ward 2

Troylynn Harvey (D)

Richard "DJ" Jackson (D)

Anthony York (D)

Toby L. Bartee (D)

Ward 3

Casey Vaughan (D); incumbent

Ward 4

Charles "Rusty" Anderson (R); incumbent

Billy Raysell Booth (D)

Ward 5

Adam Colledge (R); incumbent

Councilwoman At-Large

Mary Martin (R); incumbent

Eloise a. Fairley (I)

Pat Walters (R)

LUCEDALE

Mayor

Darwin v. Nelson (R)

Doug Lee (I); incumbent

Ward 1

Carrie Moulds (D); incumbent

Lawrence Packer (I)

Ward 2

Teresa Crabtree (R)

Joeann W. McMurphy (R)

Xavier Miles (D)

James D. Redd (R)

Ward 3

Jason L. Martin (R); incumbent

Charles Edmond Havard (R)

Ward 4

Susan Mixon (R)

Al Jones (R)

Brandon Thaggard (D)

Alderman-At-Large

Louis Valentine (I); incumbent

DIAMONDHEAD

Mayor

Tommy Schafer, IV (R); incumbent

Ernie Knobloch (R)

John Fletcher (R)

Ward 1

Nancy Depreo (R); incumbent

Vincent Principe (R)

Ward 2

Tom Woolbright (R); incumbent

Alan Moran (R)

Ward 3

Jamie Wetzel Morgan (R)

Joy Dinella (R)

Donald Silcio, Jr. (R)

Ward 4

Ron Rech (R); incumbent

Kenneth Edmonds, Jr. (R)

Kodie Koenenn (R)

Jesse Maxwell (R)

At-Large

Lindsay L'Ecuyer (R)

Carl Necaise (R)

