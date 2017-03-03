LIST: Candidates qualify to run for city offices - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

LIST: Candidates qualify to run for city offices

(Photo source: File) (Photo source: File)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Candidates looking to run for city offices are now out of time to apply. The deadline to qualify for municipal elections ended at 5 p.m. March 3.  

Below is a list of candidates who have qualified. 

BILOXI

Mayor

  • Andrew "FoFo" Gilich (R); incumbent
  • Jess Kennedy (R)
  • Sugar Stallings (D)

Ward 1

  • William Kai Landry (R)
  • George W. Lawrence (D); incumbent

Ward 2

  • Charlie Clay, III (D)
  • Felix O. Gines (D); incumbent
  • Tracey D. Smith (D)
  • Ronald Weeks (R)

Ward 3

  • Dixie Newman (R); incumbent

Ward 4

  • Robert L. Deming, III (R); incumbent
  • Rodney McGilvary (R)
  • Nick Patano (R)

Ward 5

  • Paul A. Tisdale (R); incumbent

Ward 6

  • Kenny J. Glavan, Sr. (R); incumbent

Ward 7

  • Nathan Barrett (R)
  • Johnny Fayard (R)

LONG BEACH

Mayor

  • Gary Ponthieux (R)
  • Leonard Carrubba (R)
  • George Bass (R)
  • Ronnie Hammons Junior (R)
  • Kevin Ivan Nelson (R)
  • Lynda Giuffria (R)

Ward 1

  • Robert E. Kennedy (R)
  • Ron Robertson (R)

Ward 2

  • Bernie Parker (R); incumbent
  • John M. Ruth (R)
  • Shane Walker (R)

Ward 3

  • Kelly Griffin (R); incumbent
  • Stan Snodgrass (R)

Ward 4

  • David Braud, Sr.(R)
  • Timothy Gene McCaffrey, Jr. (R)  

Ward 5

  • Mark E. Lishen (R); incumbent

Ward 6

  • Tricia Bennett (R)
  • Junior L. Husband (R)
  • James Rodney Johnson (R)

Alderman At-Large

  • Donald Frazer

MOSS POINT

Mayor

  • Billy Broomfield (I); incumbent
  • Houston Cunningham (D)
  • Timothy Dubose (I)
  • Isaiah "Ike" Hayes (D)
  • Jhai Keeton (D)
  • Mario King (D)
  • Billy E. Knight, Sr. (D)
  • Aneice Liddell (D)
  • Richard McBride (D)
  • John Mosley, Jr. (R)
  • Wanda Wiliams, Esq. (I)

Ward 1

  • Sherwood Bradford (D)
  • James C. Smith (D); incumbent

Ward 2

  • Alexander Brown (D)
  • Ruby Hill (D)
  • Chuck Redmond (D); incumbent

Ward 3

  • Charlotte Bardwell-Brown (D)
  • Robert H. Byrd, Jr. (D)
  • Pamela Pickett Dubose (D)
  • James "DJ" Byrd (D)

Ward 4

  • Willie Mena Martin (D)
  • Ennit Morris (D)
  • Norris L. Wells (D)

Ward 5

  • David E. Biggs (D)
  • Floyd A. Downs (D)
  • Linwood Grierson (R); incumbent
  • Shirley Mass (D)
  • Jerry Asiel Thompson (D)

Ward 6

  • Gary Wayne Lennep (I); incumbent
  • Robert Walker (D)

At-Large

  • Shirley Dubose Chambers (D)
  • David E. Chapman, Sr. (D)
  • Sharon Smith (D)
  • Martha Watjus (D)

OCEAN SPRINGS

Mayor

  • Connie Moran (D); incumbent
  • Shea Dobson (R)

Alderman At-Large

  • Bobby Cox (R); incumbent

Ward 1

  • John Gill (R); incumbent
  • Roxanne Samies (D)
  • Robert "Bob" Briggs (R)

Ward 2

  • Heather Eason (R)
  • Ricky Authemant (R)
  • Michael Pleasant (D)

Ward 3

  • Chic Cody (R); incumbent
  • Joseph Bellman, Jr. (R)
  • Ken Foley (R)

Ward 4

  • Elizabeth Feder-Hosey (D)
  • Ken Papania (R)
  • Tommy Reynolds, Jr. (R)

Ward 5

  • Robert Blackman (R)
  • Matthew Pavlov (D)

Ward 6

  • Mike Impey (R); incumbent

PASCAGOULA

Mayor

  • Dane Maxwell (R)
  • Lazaro J. Rovira (I)
  • Jenafur Gurley (D)

Alderman At-Large

  • Brenda H. Simkins (R); incumbent
  • Jennifer Colmer (R)

Ward 1

  • Willie Edward Sims (D)
  • Willie C. Jones (D)
  • Harold Payne (I)

Ward 2

  • George L. Wolverton, Sr. (R)
  • Freddy L. Jackson (D); incumbent

Ward 3

  • David Tadlock (R); incumbent
  • Stephen Burrow (R)
  • Marcel A. Kinnard (I)

Ward 4

  • Burton L. "Burt" Hill (R); incumbent
  • Forrest "Fainn" Ball, Jr. (R)
  • Matt Parker (R)

Ward 5

  • Scott Tipton (R); incumbent
  • M. Gentry Williams (R)

PASS CHRISTIAN

Mayor

  • Leo "Chipper" McDermott (R); incumbent
  • Theodore Lawyer

Ward 1

  • Buddy  Clarke (R); incumbent

Ward 2

  • Regina Charlot (D)
  • W. Earl Washington, Sr. (D); incumbent

Ward 3

  • Anthony Hall (D); incumbent

Ward 4

  • Victor Pickich (R); incumbent

At-Large

  • Kenny Torgeson (R); incumbent

BAY ST. LOUIS

Mayor

  • Les Fillingame (D); incumbent
  • Mike Favre (D)
  • Rachael Ramsey (D)

Ward 1

  • Doug Seal (I); incumbent
  • George Williams (R)

Ward 2

  • Wendy McDonald (D); incumbent
  • Eugene J. Hoffman, IV (R)
  • Carol A. Strohmetz (D)

Ward 3

  • Jeffrey Reed (D); incumbent
  • Kevin Paul Avery (D)

Ward 4

  • Larry J. Smith, Jr. (R)
  • Kyle Lewis (R)
  • Tad Black (R)
  • Gisele M. Bradley (D)

Ward 5

  • Buddy Zimmerman (R)
  • Joey Boudin (D); incumbent

Ward 6

  • Lonnie Falgout (I); incumbent
  • Josh DeSalvo (R)

Alderman-At-Large

  • Susan M. Veglia (I)
  • T.J. Collier (D)
  • Greg Farve (D)
  • Dwayne Bremer (D)
  • Gary Knoblock (R) 

GULFPORT

Mayor

  • Billy Hewes (R); incumbent

Ward 1

  • Kenneth "Truck" Casey (D); incumbent
  • Johnny Sanders (D)
  • Maurice Bryant (D)

Ward 2

  • Ricky Dombrowski (R); incumbent
  • Ron Roland (R)
  • Rebecca M. Barrow (R)
  • Robert Williams (D)
  • Francis Alainia Robinson (D)

Ward 3

  • Ella Holmes-Hines (D); incumbent
  • Kelvin McInnis (D)
  • Monica Croutch Walker (D)

Ward 4

  • Rusty Walker (R); incumbent

Ward 5

  • Myles Sharp (R); incumbent

Ward 6

  • R. Lee Flowers (R); incumbent
  • Ron Harmon (R)

Ward 7

  • Cara Lero Pucheu (R); incumbent

D'IBERVILLE

Mayor

  • Rusty Quave; incumbent (R)

Ward 1

  • Randal Pelous (R); incumbent

Ward 2

  • Henry Toncrey, Jr. (R); incumbent
  • Bill Hancock  (R)

Ward 3

  • Craig Diaz  (R); incumbent
  • Teddy Harder  (R)

Ward 4

  • Stephen Furney (R)
  • Robby Ellis (R); incumbent
  • Todd Echelberry (R)

At-Large

  • Joey Bosarge (R); incumbent

WIGGINS

Mayor

  • Joel T. Miles (R); incumbent

Ward 1

  • Darrell Berry (D); incumbent
  • Larry Galloway (D)

Ward 2

  • Ron Dyal (R); incumbent

Ward 3

  • George Smith (R); incumbent

Ward 4

  • Thomas Hall; incumbent

Alderman-At-Large

  • Mary Frances Carson (R); incumbent
  • Robbie Murphy Walker (R)

GAUTIER

Mayor

  • Gordon Gollott (R); incumbent
  • Phil Torjusen (R) 

Ward 1

  • Johnny Jones (R); incumbent
  • Cameron B. George (R)
  • Paul Ceasar (D) 

Ward 2

  • Troylynn Harvey (D)
  • Richard "DJ" Jackson (D)
  • Anthony York (D)
  • Toby L. Bartee (D)

Ward 3

  • Casey Vaughan (D); incumbent

Ward 4

  • Charles "Rusty" Anderson (R); incumbent
  • Billy Raysell Booth (D)

Ward 5

  • Adam Colledge (R); incumbent 

Councilwoman At-Large

  • Mary Martin (R); incumbent
  • Eloise a. Fairley (I)
  • Pat Walters (R)

LUCEDALE

Mayor

  • Darwin v. Nelson (R)
  • Doug Lee (I); incumbent

Ward 1

  • Carrie Moulds (D); incumbent
  • Lawrence Packer (I)

Ward 2

  • Teresa Crabtree (R)
  • Joeann W. McMurphy (R)
  • Xavier Miles (D)
  • James D. Redd (R)

Ward 3

  • Jason L. Martin (R); incumbent
  • Charles Edmond Havard (R)

Ward 4

  • Susan Mixon (R)
  • Al Jones (R)
  • Brandon Thaggard (D)

Alderman-At-Large

  • Louis Valentine (I); incumbent

DIAMONDHEAD

Mayor

  • Tommy Schafer, IV (R); incumbent
  • Ernie Knobloch (R)
  • John Fletcher (R)

Ward 1

  • Nancy Depreo (R); incumbent
  • Vincent Principe (R)

Ward 2 

  • Tom Woolbright (R); incumbent
  • Alan Moran (R)

Ward 3

  • Jamie Wetzel Morgan (R)
  • Joy Dinella (R)
  • Donald Silcio, Jr. (R)

Ward 4

  • Ron Rech (R); incumbent
  • Kenneth Edmonds, Jr. (R)
  • Kodie Koenenn (R)
  • Jesse Maxwell (R)

At-Large

  • Lindsay L'Ecuyer (R)
  • Carl Necaise (R)

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly