3 wildfires burning in Jackson County

Etheridge said wind gusts up to 20 mph, low humidity, and heavy underbrush are making things tough. (Photo source: WLOX)

It has been a busy day for firefighting crews in Jackson County. County Emergency Services Director Earl Etheridge said they have worked five wildfires today. Three are still burning.

Etheridge said crews are working to protect structures in the area of Larue Rd. in the Larue community.

There is another fire burning north of I-10 in the Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge. It has been burning since 2 p.m. Etheridge said crews are working to contain that blaze to keep it away from structures.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said a tire blowout on a large dump truck driving on Gautier-Vancleave Rd. sparked the blaze. The agency said there is a chance roads in the area will be shut down because of heavy smoke limiting visibility.

A smaller fire is also burning near Jordan Rd. in the Latimer community.

Etheridge said fires near Avon Ln. in Moss Point and near State Line Rd. have been contained and should be extinguished shortly. He said crews are working from east to west to put out the remaining fires.

Etheridge said wind gusts up to 20 mph, low humidity, and heavy underbrush are making things tough.

"When you combine wind gusts, low humidity, and a heavy fire load, you have problems," Etheridge said.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.