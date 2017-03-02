Sen. Cochran recommends 10 new war ships - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Sen. Cochran recommends 10 new war ships

(Photo source: Facebook) (Photo source: Facebook)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

With President Trump unveiling a $578 billion spending bill to keep the U.S. armed forces operating, people who work at Ingalls are feeling bolstered by the support.

On Tuesday, Sen. Thad Cochran made a recommendation for 10 new war ships to be built, many of them at Ingalls.

Joiner John Lake works at the shipyard and says a vast majority of his co-workers are 100 percent in favor of the move made by Sen. Cochran.

"There's a lot of things that people like about Thad Cochran's decision, said Lake. "I think the most important thing is that it gives us security. People can plan for the future, and what for what they expect in the future."

Cochran's recommendation is all part of an effort to modernize fleet. The senator worked to reach an agreement between the Senate and the House of Representatives to complete the fiscal year 2017 appropriations for the Department of Defense.

He is optimistic that Congress will approve the agreement, and give the DOD what it needs.

Tonight at 10, WLOX News Now reporter Michelle Masson will have more on the developing story. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly