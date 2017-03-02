Sen. Cochran recommends 10 new war ships

With President Trump unveiling a $578 billion spending bill to keep the U.S. armed forces operating, people who work at Ingalls are feeling bolstered by the support.

On Tuesday, Sen. Thad Cochran made a recommendation for 10 new war ships to be built, many of them at Ingalls.

Joiner John Lake works at the shipyard and says a vast majority of his co-workers are 100 percent in favor of the move made by Sen. Cochran.

"There's a lot of things that people like about Thad Cochran's decision, said Lake. "I think the most important thing is that it gives us security. People can plan for the future, and what for what they expect in the future."

Cochran's recommendation is all part of an effort to modernize fleet. The senator worked to reach an agreement between the Senate and the House of Representatives to complete the fiscal year 2017 appropriations for the Department of Defense.

He is optimistic that Congress will approve the agreement, and give the DOD what it needs.

