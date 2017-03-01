Moss Point police officers pitch in to help fellow officer - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Moss Point police officers pitch in to help fellow officer

Until his diagnosis, Shipman thought he was healthy. (Photo Source: WLOX News) Until his diagnosis, Shipman thought he was healthy. (Photo Source: WLOX News)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

One week after Lancen Shipman underwent open heart surgery, his road to recovery was well underway. 

Doctors had to open up the active 40 year old to replace a faulty valve.

"Up until December, I was a healthy guy," Shipman said. "I thought I was just out of shape," Shipman said. 

However, his heart was only operating at about 40 percent. 

Shipman is a Moss Point police sergeant, a member of the SWAT team, a veteran, and a single father. When he learned he had to have surgery and would not be able to work for an extended period of time, Shipman started to panic.

He's only been on the Moss Point police force for about a year, which means very little sick time or vacation for recovery. 

"I had to figure out how I was gonna balance with their financial being," Shipman said. 

Just as he began to really worry, Shipman's phone began to buzz.

"I started getting texts from my shift, 'Hey, I donated 100 hours here...I donated a 100 hours here,'" Shipman said. 

Although addressing his gratitude is difficult, he says he'll use his thankfulness to fuel his recovery and get back serving and protecting with his brothers in blue. 

"Man I love them to death. It's kinda hard to thank them."

