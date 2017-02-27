UNDER ARREST: Police connect 3 to Long Beach murder

We’re told a Long Beach murder suspect has been taken into custody after a standoff with police at a Gulfport home on East Railroad St.

We’re told a Long Beach murder suspect has been taken into custody after a standoff with police at a Gulfport home on East Railroad St.

Right now the Gulfport SWAT team and police officers are at a home in the 600 block of East Railroad. (Photo Source: WLOX)

Right now the Gulfport SWAT team and police officers are at a home in the 600 block of East Railroad. (Photo Source: WLOX)

Michael Anthony Taylor was arrested for accessory after the fact to murder. (Photo Source: Long Beach Police Dept.)

Charity Roxanne McDowell was arrested for accessory after the fact to murder. (Photo Source: Long Beach Police Dept.)

The man at the center of a police standoff Tuesday morning in Gulfport wasn't the only person charged in connection with Monday night's murder in Long Beach.

Charity Roxanne McDowell, 29, of Gulfport, and Michael Anthony Taylor, 29, of Long Beach are both charged with accessory after the fact for murder.

"They were actually on scene with the suspect when it happened and they fled the scene," said Long Beach Police Chief Wayne McDowell.

Witnesses pointed police to the pair, saying they had a drug history with suspected shooter James Wilson McDowell. According to the Harrison County Jail docket, James McDowell has an extensive arrest record and served time for drug and weapons charges.

So far the police chief says it's too early to confirm a drug connection.

"I think there's a drug issue in every community. I would say that it's shocking anytime any of these events occur, especially when there's loss of life. It's a very sad day."

James Wilson McDowell, 28, is charged with the murder of Deverick Johnson. Police are still piecing together what happened on North Lange Avenue Monday evening.

"Not really a motive. We know they met there. James McDowell got out of one vehicle and got into the vehicle with our victim," explained Long Beach Police Chief McDowell. "There was a discussion and then there was a disagreement, that's when the shooting occurred."

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.