North Bay Parade rolls for 29th year

The North Bay Area Mardi Gras Association Parade rolled down the streets of D'Iberville for its 29th year on Sunday.

Big floats, golf carts, marchers, and more took over the route spanning parts of Harrison and Jackson counties. Keith Malagarie and Patty Warrick served as king and queen of the parade atop a grand gold and white float.

From one crown to another, Keesha Robinson took home the grand supreme title in the Mardi Gras Madness pageant Saturday night in Gulfport.

"I haven't celebrated for 16 years because I was in the Army, so I've been away," said Robinson. "This is my first time celebrating since I was in high school."

The Shreveport native decided it was time for her and her daughters to experience a little bit of home.

"I was not ready for that New Orleans experience so we wanted to just kinda stick to what's good for the family, a good wholesome time," Robinson added.

The different atmosphere is what attracts a lot of families to Mississippi during carnival season.

"It's a whole different kind of parade. It's kind of relaxing, good time, without any crime going on," said New Orleans native Michael Breedlove. "People are just chilling and enjoying the breeze really."

