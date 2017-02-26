Celebs headed to Moss Point for Glam Brunch

One Jackson County duo wants to shine the spotlight on the local businesses in South Mississippi.

Entrepreneurs Whitney Bovastro and Crystal McCorvey are on a mission to bring The Glam Brunch to Jackson County.

"We just want everybody on the Gulf Coast to know you don't have to travel that far to shop," said Bovastro.

The March 26 event will be held at Pelicans Landing from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., and will feature various vendors, caterers, and bakeries.

"I wanted to put something together where we can invite people from New Orleans to Mobile to Pensacola and we just all come together," said McCorvey

But, it's no ordinary brunch.

"We even have ladies who are going to work out, show you some line dances. We have nail techs coming, we have eyelashes coming - mink eyelashes - so we're just mixing it all up," Bovastro said.

The duo will also be showcasing their own products. Bovastro owns an online boutique called Queen B's Boutique, and McCorvey owns Elizabeth Renee Cosmetics.

In addition to food and vendors, celebrity guests will also be in the building.

"One of them is Goo Goo Atkins, she's the sister of Mary Mary," said Bovastro. "The other is Rittany, she's the aunt of Crystianna from the Dancing Dolls."

Tickets are $25 online, and $35 at the door. For more information, or to be a vendor, email theglambrunch@gmail.com.

"Home is where the heart is and we have to start at home," McCorvey added. "You have to have your neighbors, your family, everybody, supporting you to have a successful small business."

