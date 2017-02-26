Biloxi man arrested for burglary

A Biloxi man is in jail, charged with burglary, among other charges.

Police say they made contact with 37-year-old Charles Wayne Tharpe on Sunday around 11 a.m. He was taken into custody after officers determined that there were six felony warrants out for his arrest.

Tharpe is charged with three counts of burglary of a dwelling, one count of false pretense, and two counts of possession of a firearm after felony conviction.

He is currently being held at the Harrison County Detention Center on a $300,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Bruce Strong.

