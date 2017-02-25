41st Krewe of Diamondhead Parade takes over town

The parade went all the way through town and hundreds of revelers. (Photo source: WLOX)

The small city of Diamondhead turned into a Mardi Gras town as the the 41st annual Krewe of Diamondhead parade rolled Saturday afternoon.

Starting on Gex Drive and ending on Golf Club Drive, the parade went all the way through town and hundreds of revelers.

"I'm looking forward to catching a lot of beads and stuffed animals," said 11-year-old Felicia from Waveland. "We get to gather up with our family every Mardi Gras because most of the time, we can't really see them a lot."

King Tommy Schafer and Queen Donna Mallory ushered in the parade atop a magnolia covered float. As the King passed he yelled, "Happy Mardi Gras to Diamondhead, Happy Mardi Gras to the Mississippi Gulf Coast."

The line-up consisted of more than 40 units including marching bands, JROTC, and golf carts. Judy Page and her family come to the parade from the Big Easy every year.

"I was born and raised in New Orleans and this is now just an extension of life in the Mardi Gras world," said Page.

Even though the parade is much smaller, the family enjoys it.

"It's a lot safer, a lot cleaner, and very family friendly."

