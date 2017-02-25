The big reveal: GCCA announces 2017 royalty

It's almost Fat Tuesday, which means the Gulf Coast Carnival Association's parade is just days away.

But - who will reign over this year's festivities? King D'Iberville, Memorial Hospital COO Kent Nicaud and Queen Ixolib Molly Atherton.

"This has been going on since 1908 and it's just fun to be the 109th one," Nicaud said.

"It's an incredible tradition," said Atherton. "I was born and raised in Gulfport. Now I live in Austin, Texas and manage a small fitness facility."

Their families have spent more than 25 years involved in GCCA, but both are first generation king and queen.

"When you're asked, you're flabbergasted. You can't say no," Nicaud said.

Atherton added, "It's been an incredible journey. I mean, what an honor."

The pair says the reality of being this year's royalty really set in as cameras bounced off the bling twinkling on their costumes.

"We have been working on this literally everyday, I don't sleep very much,"Nicaud said.

"Just from start to finish - it's a lot. But it's a whole lot of fun," Atherton added.

With Fat Tuesday in sight, both are excited to see the hard work pay off. The parade rolls Tuesday Feb. 28 at 1 p.m.

