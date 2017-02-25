JCCA parade rolls in Pascagoula - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

JCCA parade rolls in Pascagoula

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
Crowds line Market Street last year during the annual JCCA parade in Pascagoula. (Photo source: WLOX) Crowds line Market Street last year during the annual JCCA parade in Pascagoula. (Photo source: WLOX)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

The streets of Pascagoula were busy Saturday morning, with parade-goers setting up their spots for the 41st annual Jackson County Carnival Association's parade. 

More than 50 floats lined up on the west side of Ingalls Avenue for the 1 p.m. parade. The procession went east to Market Street, north up to Jackson Avenue, west to Pascagoula Street, turning south and headed back down to Ingalls. 

Pascagoula Police Department blocked off those streets just before 1 p.m.

According to First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Wilson, it was the perfect day for a parade, with clear skies and temperatures rising into the 60s the afternoon. It will cool off later this evening, though, so if you're planning on partying after the parade, make sure to bring a jacket for tonight.

