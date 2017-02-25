Your Mardi Gras weekend parade guide

Mardi Gras weekend is officially here, with parades scheduled from one end of the Gulf Coast to the other. Whether you're planning on attending the parades or can't make it out, here's everything you need to know about what's happening this weekend in South Mississippi.

Sunday

Pass Christian

One of the oldest parades on the coast, the St. Paul Carnival Association's parade will roll at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. The theme for this year's parade is "Pass Beyond Galaxies: An Outer Space Adventure." Royalty for this year is King Christian LXXXVII Donald J. Rafferty and Queen Christiana Dawn Sessum LaMarca. The parade route will be the same as in previous years - beginning at the corner of Davis Avenue and Second Street, then proceeding to Scenic Drive and turning west on Henderson Ave, then going north to St. Louis, east to Church Street, south to Second Street and then on to Davis Avenue.

Due to safety reasons following a shooting at last year's parade, there will be no parking on either side of Second Street from Church Street to Davis Avenue and no parking in the medians or along Hwy. 90 except in designated parking areas on the south side of Hwy. 90. All vehicles parked in no-parking zones will be towed.

Join WLOX News Now's Hugh Keeton, Meggan Gray, and Doug Walker for live coverage of the parade. You can watch the parade live on WLOX ABC or catch it streaming live on our website, the WLOX News Now app, and on Roku. If you miss it, the parade will be re-broadcast Sunday night at 10:30 p.m. on WLOX CBS.

D'Iberville/St. Martin

The North Bay Area Mardi Gras Association's 29th annual parade will roll at 1:30 p.m. One of the longer routes on the coast, it will wind its way through Harrison and Jackson counties. The theme for this year's parade is "Voodoo Secrets." This year's royalty is King Lemoyne XXIX Keith Malagarie and Queen LaMarin XXIX Patty Warrick. The parade grand marshal is Rodney Senseney.

Monday

Bay St. Louis

The Mystic Krewe of Seahorse is the only parade to roll on Lundi Gras in South Mississippi. It kicks off at 5 p.m., beginning at the duck pond at Union Street and South Toulme Street, then proceeding along Depot Way. The theme for this year's parade is "Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse Salutes Super Heroes." Royalty for this year is King Oceanus III Al Copeland and Queen Tethys III Samantha Walley.

Tuesday

Biloxi

Fat Tuesday kicks off with the Gulf Coast Carnival Association's parade at 1 p.m., with more than 120 units from krewes and organizations all over South Mississippi participating. This year's theme is "Lucky and Lore of Superstition." Keeping in tradition, the GCCA royalty for this year will be revealed Saturday night at 10 p.m. on WLOX.

Join WLOX News Now's David Elliott, Karen Abernathy, Jonathan Brannan, and Steve Phillips for live coverage of the GCCA parade on WLOX ABC. You can also catch it streaming live on our website, the WLOX News Now app, and Roku.

Gulfport

The Krewe of Gemini's annual night parade rolls through the streets of downtown Gulfport at 5:30 p.m. The parade marshal for this year is WWII veteran Jeff Haynie. Just like with the day parade, the theme will be "Bollywood" and the procession will take the same route, beginning on 19th Street, takes a right on Hwy. 49, right on 14th Street, left on 13th Street, left on 24th Street, right on 14th Street, left on 15th Street, and a right on 24th Avenue.

Bay St. Louis

The Krewe of Diamonds parade will hit the streets of Bay St. Louis at 1 p.m. Featuring homemade floats, like four-wheelers, golf carts, and bicylces, the parade will head down Necaise to Main Street, then to North Beach Blvd, go north on Union Street, turn down Blaize Avenue, head north on Sycamore St, and return to Necaise.

Wiggins- Stone County

The Stone County Carnival Association's annual parade will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday through the streets of downtown Wiggins. This year's king is Keith Cain and the queen is Pam Black.

