Your Mardi Gras weekend parade guide - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Your Mardi Gras weekend parade guide

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
Connect

Mardi Gras weekend is officially here, with parades scheduled from one end of the Gulf Coast to the other. Whether you're planning on attending the parades or  can't make it out, here's everything you need to know about what's happening this weekend in South Mississippi. 

Sunday

Pass Christian

  • One of the oldest parades on the coast, the St. Paul Carnival Association's parade will roll at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. The theme for this year's parade is "Pass Beyond Galaxies: An Outer Space Adventure." Royalty for this year is King Christian LXXXVII Donald J. Rafferty and Queen Christiana Dawn Sessum LaMarca. The parade route will be the same as in previous years - beginning at the corner of Davis Avenue and Second Street, then proceeding to Scenic Drive and turning west on Henderson Ave, then going north to St. Louis, east to Church Street, south to Second Street and then on to Davis Avenue. 
  • Due to safety reasons following a shooting at last year's parade, there will be no parking on either side of Second Street from Church Street to Davis Avenue and no parking in the medians or along Hwy. 90 except in designated parking areas on the south side of Hwy. 90. All vehicles parked in no-parking zones will be towed.
  • Join WLOX News Now's Hugh Keeton, Meggan Gray, and Doug Walker for live coverage of the parade. You can watch the parade live on WLOX ABC or catch it streaming live on our website, the WLOX News Now app, and on Roku. If you miss it, the parade will be re-broadcast Sunday night at 10:30 p.m. on WLOX CBS. 

D'Iberville/St. Martin

  • The North Bay Area Mardi Gras Association's 29th annual parade will roll at 1:30 p.m. One of the longer routes on the coast, it will wind its way through Harrison and Jackson counties. The theme for this year's parade is "Voodoo Secrets." This year's royalty is King Lemoyne XXIX Keith Malagarie and Queen LaMarin XXIX Patty Warrick. The parade grand marshal is Rodney Senseney.

Monday

Bay St. Louis

  • The Mystic Krewe of Seahorse is the only parade to roll on Lundi Gras in South Mississippi. It kicks off at 5 p.m., beginning at the duck pond at Union Street and South Toulme Street, then proceeding along Depot Way. The theme for this year's parade is "Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse Salutes Super Heroes." Royalty for this year is King Oceanus III Al Copeland and Queen Tethys III Samantha Walley.

Tuesday

Biloxi

  • Fat Tuesday kicks off with the Gulf Coast Carnival Association's parade at 1 p.m., with more than 120 units from krewes and organizations all over South Mississippi participating. This year's theme is "Lucky and Lore of Superstition." Keeping in tradition, the GCCA royalty for this year will be revealed Saturday night at 10 p.m. on WLOX.
  • Join WLOX News Now's David Elliott, Karen Abernathy, Jonathan Brannan, and Steve Phillips for live coverage of the GCCA parade on WLOX ABC. You can also catch it streaming live on our website, the WLOX News Now app, and Roku.

Gulfport

  • The Krewe of Gemini's annual night parade rolls through the streets of downtown Gulfport at 5:30 p.m. The parade marshal for this year is WWII veteran Jeff  Haynie. Just like with the day parade, the theme will be "Bollywood" and the procession will take the same route, beginning on 19th Street, takes a right on Hwy. 49, right on 14th Street, left on 13th Street, left on 24th Street, right on 14th Street, left on 15th Street, and a right on 24th Avenue.

Bay St. Louis

  • The Krewe of Diamonds parade will hit the streets of Bay St. Louis at 1 p.m. Featuring homemade floats, like four-wheelers, golf carts, and bicylces, the parade will head down Necaise to Main Street, then to North Beach Blvd, go north on Union Street, turn down Blaize Avenue, head north on Sycamore St, and return to Necaise.

Wiggins- Stone County

The Stone County Carnival Association's annual parade will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday through the streets of downtown Wiggins. This year's king is Keith Cain and the queen is Pam Black.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • 2017 was a big year for tourism in Mississippi

    2017 was a big year for tourism in Mississippi

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-04-04 18:57:39 GMT
    The tourism industry accounted for nearly 8% of the total revenue going into Mississippi's general fund. (Photo source: WLOX)The tourism industry accounted for nearly 8% of the total revenue going into Mississippi's general fund. (Photo source: WLOX)
    The tourism industry accounted for nearly 8% of the total revenue going into Mississippi's general fund. (Photo source: WLOX)The tourism industry accounted for nearly 8% of the total revenue going into Mississippi's general fund. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The state just released a report on the tourism and travel industry in Mississippi. According to the Mississippi Development Authority, visitors spent more than 6.343 billion dollars in the state. 

    More >>

    The state just released a report on the tourism and travel industry in Mississippi. According to the Mississippi Development Authority, visitors spent more than 6.343 billion dollars in the state. 

    More >>

  • White sheets sent to Ocean Springs city leaders

    White sheets sent to Ocean Springs city leaders

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-04-04 18:57:21 GMT
    City leaders in Ocean Springs received packages of white sheets Monday. (Source: WLOX)City leaders in Ocean Springs received packages of white sheets Monday. (Source: WLOX)

    City leaders in Ocean Springs started out the week with some unwelcome mail. Packages containing white sheets arrived at city hall Monday afternoon, addressed to each of the board of alderman, as well as Mayor Shea Dobson. 

    More >>

    City leaders in Ocean Springs started out the week with some unwelcome mail. Packages containing white sheets arrived at city hall Monday afternoon, addressed to each of the board of alderman, as well as Mayor Shea Dobson. 

    More >>

  • Pearlington man sentenced to 50 years for sexual assault of 5 year old

    Pearlington man sentenced to 50 years for sexual assault of 5 year old

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:08:16 GMT
    Curtis Wathen (Source: Hancock Co. Sheriff's Office)Curtis Wathen (Source: Hancock Co. Sheriff's Office)
    Curtis Wathen (Source: Hancock Co. Sheriff's Office)Curtis Wathen (Source: Hancock Co. Sheriff's Office)

    A Pearlington man will spend the next 40 years behind bars, day-for-day, after pleading guilty to the sexual abuse of a five-year-old girl.

    More >>

    A Pearlington man will spend the next 40 years behind bars, day-for-day, after pleading guilty to the sexual abuse of a five-year-old girl.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Police say relatives never warned about YouTube shooter

    Police say relatives never warned about YouTube shooter

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-04-04 19:07:53 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:25:30 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:35:24 GMT

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

  • Man forced teen to watch boyfriend's slaying before killing her, authorities say

    Man forced teen to watch boyfriend's slaying before killing her, authorities say

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:36 AM EDT2018-04-04 10:36:32 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-04-04 13:37:28 GMT

    The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.

    More >>

    The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly