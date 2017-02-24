Airman stationed at Keesler pleads guilty to child sex crimes

A member of the Air Force Reserve stationed at Keesler Air Force Base will spend more than 10 years in a military prison after pleading guilty to child sex crimes earlier this week.

Public affairs officer Capt. David Murphy said Staff Sgt. James McGriff was convicted under the Uniform Code of Military Justice and sentenced to 12 years in confinement, a rank reduction, and a dishonorable discharge.

According to the Harrison County jail docket, McGriff was charged with lewd act upon a child under the age of 16, sodomy on a child under the age of 12, and enticing a child under the age of 18.

Murphy said McGriff committed the crimes in another state, and the victim was the niece of a woman he was dating.

McGriff will be held at the Harrison County jail until he is transferred to a military prison.

