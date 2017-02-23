Ocean Springs Upper Elementary student wins award from Google

Gwen Lyons' artwork was selected as the state winner by the search engine giant for its "Doodles 4 Google" contest. (Photo source: WLOX)

A fourth grade student at Ocean Springs Upper Elementary was awarded a huge honor from Google. Gwen Lyons' artwork was selected as the state winner by the search engine giant for its "Doodles 4 Google" contest.

The picture she drew features a moonscape and space theme, and she's now in the running to win the national contest. The national winner will have their drawing shown on the Google home page for a whole day.

"I think it's awesome. I love it. I'm so glad that everybody supported me like this. It makes me feel really good," said Gwen.



"Gwen is so creative, more creative than we ever could be, so we hope to channel some of that energy, too," said Google representative Ruchi Bezoles.

Gwen was also presented with an Android tablet and a basket of art supplies from Google in front of the entire school.

Through March 6, the public will be able to vote for their favorite doodle from the selected winners of each state or territory. This public vote will determine five national finalists, and eventually the national winner on March 31.

The winning doodle will be displayed on Google.com that day.

The national winner will also receive a $30,000 college scholarship, and their school will win a $50,000 technology grant from Google.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.