Couple accused of robbing Jackson Co. man at gunpoint arrested in AL

A Jackson County man thought he was getting a ride home from a Biloxi casino on the night of Feb. 2, but he ended up getting robbed at gunpoint and left on the side of I-10.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said the crime happened three weeks ago, but the couple believed to be responsible was arrested in Mobile County, AL on Wednesday.

U.S. Marshals arrested James Alexander Pryor, 44, and Jefadrian Nicole Hall, 29, on armed robbery warrants through the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. They are being held at the Mobile County jail without bond while they await extradition to Mississippi.

Ezell said the robbery victim reported Pryor and Hall agreed to give him a ride home on their way back to Mobile after a night of gambling in Biloxi.

During the ride, the vehicle pulled over to the shoulder of the interstate after Hall reportedly faked being sick.

The victim told investigators Pryor pulled open the back door and pointed a gun at him. Ezell said Pryor and the victim got into a scuffle and the gun discharged.

The victim said he believes the bullet hit him in the forehead and knocked him unconscious, because he woke up on the side of the interstate with his boots, wallet, and phone missing. He was also bleeding heavily from a gash in his head.

Ezell said the victim flagged down a passerby and got a ride home.

It is unclear when the suspects will be brought back to Mississippi.

