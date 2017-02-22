Pass police adding security for St. Paul Mardi Gras parade

Deputy Police Chief Mechelle Carbine said in light of last year's double murder right after the parade, the department is calling for extra enforcement. (Photo source: WLOX)

Pass Christian police and the St. Paul Carnival Association are taking extra precautions for their annual Mardi Gras parade, and you may notice a few changes along the route.



Jeff Campbell lives on the parade route and said he's glad for several changes that police are making this year.

"Last year, they allowed parking on the street in front of our house on 2nd St., and it was lined with pickup trucks. People came loaded for partying," said Campbell.



Pass Christian police say they're not allowing parking on 2nd St. at all this year, from Davis St. to Market St.

Deputy Police Chief Mechelle Carbine said in light of last year's double murder right after the parade, the department is calling for extra enforcement.



"We have more barricades and more officers to man posts and be present along the route," said Carbine.



Carbine also said police strongly believe last year's shooting was an isolated incident, and the perpetrators have been indicted.



"Throughout that investigation, nothing would indicate the shooting was parade related," Carbine noted.

"It was really disturbing and sad to hear. We expect a family-oriented event here. That's what we always heard the Pass parade was, and we hope it will always be. Just a blemish last year and unfortunate," said Campbell.



Still, officers from other communities and counties, from Biloxi to Wiggins, will be there to help with safety measures this Sunday.



Carbine said this year, police will set up a command post right in front of the post office for added security.

Organizers say the number of floats in the parade has been reduced from 80 to 70, and the start time was pushed back from noon to 11:30 a.m. to allow for greater crowd control.

