Krewe of Nereids celebrates 50 years of carnival fun

The weather certainly cooperated with the 50th anniversary of the secret all-female Krewe of Nereids parade on Sunday.

Hundreds of people lined Highway 90 in Waveland as the floats rolled through. The ideal conditions only helping to make the milestone party one to be remembered. The Krewe was founded in 1967 as a way for women to help draw businesses to South Mississippi.

Constance Blackwell has lived in South Mississippi her entire life and hasn't missed a Nereids parade. But, she couldn't pick one part of the event as her favorite.

"Everything, I love it all. The dressing, the throws, Everything," Blackwell said, "We got here about 11, we'll stay until it's over," said Blackwell.

The younger revelers were happy to see all the colorful floats and, of course, catch some unique throws.

The theme for the parade is a tribute to the longevity of the krewe, "Nereids Goes Gold".

Sticking with the krewe's tradition of anonymity, the identity of Queen Doris is unknown. King Nereus is John Pucheu of Long Beach.

